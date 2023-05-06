It started as an entertaining and investigative radio program about media On the Media in 1993 on New York public radio station WNYC. As a podcast (which has been around for 18 years), OTM not only offers the weekly radio program of just under an hour. If current events require it, there are also extra editions on weekdays. As the media world changed more and more due to all kinds of digitization, new technologies and their intended or unintended side effects are increasingly on the menu at OTM: ChatGPT, hassle around Twitter or TikTok, and the ‘Internet of Things’. But also historical items, such as recently ‘The curious case of the 50,000 missing carrier pigeons‘.

On the media Media At least 1x/week, 50 min.