Facebook reported that 50,000 users were targeted for espionage by at least seven private companies within the platform, which have already been banned from the structure.

According to Meta, companies disguised themselves as cybersecurity companies to track ordinary people on the Internet. “Cyber ​​mercenaries often claim that their services and surveillance are aimed at tracking down criminals and terrorists,” explained Nataniel Gleicher, the company’s head of security.

+PF inquiry says Bolsonaro acted to misinform the electoral system

Facebook has said it will advise all these people of the risks they and their data took.

Two companies banned by Meta commented. Israel’s Black Cube denied that it spied on ordinary people on the social network.

“Black Cube works with the world’s leading law firms on proof of bribery, uncovering corruption and recovering hundreds of millions in stolen assets. Black Cube obtains legal advice in all jurisdictions in which we operate to ensure that all activities of our agents are in full compliance with local laws,” he said in a statement.

Another Israeli company involved in the scandal, Cobwebs Technologies, said it was not aware of the ban on the platform. In a statement made to Forbes, he noted that he “was not aware of any allegations about our services. Cobwebs only operates in accordance with the law and follows strict standards regarding the protection of privacy,” he concluded.

