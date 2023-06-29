The Disciplinary Committee of the Italian Federation imposed a penalty on Mourinho for ten days from the start of the 2023-2024 season, knowing that the league competitions will resume on August 19 and 20, as the Portuguese will be absent from the first and second stages.

Mourinho was punished after describing the referee of the Roma-Montsa match on May 3 in the league, Daniele Keefe, as “the worst referee I have met in his career.”

Mourinho continued his criticism, saying, “He is terrible, does not establish any human contact and does not feel any sympathy.” The Portuguese coach and Kevi exchanged conversations during and after the match, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Both the coach and his club, Roma, will have to pay a fine of 50,000 euros. Mourinho will also miss the first four matches of the capital club in the European League “Europa League” next season, in application of a penalty decided by the European Football Association “UEFA” for insulting another referee, the Englishman Anthony Taylor, who refereed the final match of the continental competition, which ended with Rome losing to Seville, Spain, on penalties. 1-4 after they tied 1-1 in regular and extra time on May 31.