The Fujairah Adventure Center revealed a decision targeting mountaineering enthusiasts through mountain paths, amateurs walking on foot in rugged areas, and groups that organize mountain trips through social media, in addition to approved tourism companies, which included imposing a fine of 50 thousand dirhams for each person who violates the offer of people’s lives. risk, and entered into force starting from the beginning of this month.

The director of the Fujairah Adventure Center, Amr Zainuddin, stated that four inspectors were appointed, in cooperation with secret inspectors from the people of the mountainous regions, to monitor violators in 10 mountain paths in the emirate, stressing that laws and regulations will reduce the percentage of injuries and rescue operations as a result of mountain accidents on an ongoing basis, and will work to organize amateurs Mountaineering and tour companies.

He stated that the center conducted an extensive study to organize the sport of climbing and walking on off-road roads, which receives wide interest from amateurs and tourists, and with the increase in the number of lost people or those in need of rescue, the center decided to organize the work of adventure tourism companies and define controls and laws for companies, in addition to training workers. It contains the standards and requirements for climbing in the emirate, and appoints a leader for every 10 people, with the aim of making the journey safe and preserving the safety of individuals without exposing them to danger.

Zain El-Din added that the work of the inspectors will be during the morning and evening periods in cooperation with the people of the region, who will monitor any violator who has not been disciplined by the laws and requirements issued by the center, which includes preserving the local environment and respecting the people of mountainous areas and their customs and traditions, in addition to the need to register before starting the mountain climbing journey. Through a “code” that is placed at the beginning of the mountain path in order for people and companies to record the start time of their activity, which will facilitate the process of organizing trips and prior knowledge of the number of people who are present in each mountain path.

He pointed out that the center has developed 10 mountain trails in separate areas of the emirate by providing them with service facilities and guiding boards that inform people about the sites they are in and the archaeological and natural sites and monuments. and beyond.

On the other hand, the employee in the Permits and Inspection Department at the Fujairah Adventure Center, Manea Al-Suraidi, stated that the laws that have entered into force oblige tourism companies to have commercial licenses issued by the competent authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah or any emirate, in addition to organizing a first aid course and providing a mountain leader. , so that it can conduct its activity in the emirate to ensure the safety of the people and employees working in the company.

Ali Al-Dhanhani, an employee in the Research and Exploration Department at the Center, said that the center worked closely with various government agencies and coordinated with the competent authorities to organize the mountaineering process, by setting laws and legislation that contribute to reducing the number of injuries and mountain accidents.

In addition, a member of the Center’s Regulations and Laws Committee, Paul Auver, confirmed that the laws and regulations imposed on tourism companies have been studied for a period of three years, so that these regulations preserve the safety of people and do not affect adventure tourism in the emirate.

