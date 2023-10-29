The active participation of citizens and residents in the Emirates continues in the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, which is witnessing continuous strong momentum, with great participation from all segments of society, in parallel with official efforts to embody the values ​​of giving and human solidarity rooted in the country.

In its third week, the campaign witnessed the participation of 5,000 volunteers in activities organized at the “Etihad Arena” in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and at the “Festival Arena” in Dubai, in cooperation with Dubai Cares, and at the Al Bayt Mitwahid Center in Sharjah, in cooperation with the Association Sharjah Charity and Big Heart Foundation.

Volunteers prepared 20,000 relief packages, and this week the campaign collected 450 tons of relief materials and supplies.

The campaign is supervised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the World Food Programme, and in coordination with the Ministry of Community Development, with the participation of 20 charitable and humanitarian institutions, in addition to national volunteer platforms. Since its launch, the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign has collected 1,250 tons of food, health and medical relief materials, and prepared 58,000 relief packages, which varied between packages for children and mothers and food packages.

The campaign represents an extension of the UAE’s efforts to support the brotherly Palestinian people, contribute to alleviating their suffering, and alleviating the severity of the humanitarian crisis they face by providing basic needs, with a focus on the most vulnerable groups, especially children, who constitute about half of the population of the Gaza Strip.

Accredited charitable and humanitarian institutions in the Emirates continue to receive in-kind and financial donations within the campaign, and those wishing to volunteer can register to participate in it through the official volunteer platforms.

In detail, the headquarters of the third phase of the relief campaign at the Etihad Arena Center in Abu Dhabi witnessed a remarkable turnout from senior citizens and people of determination, in addition to children whose families were keen to accompany them to participate in preparing aid baskets from nine in the morning until after one in the afternoon, while a large number of seniors arrived. Officials at the volunteer campaign headquarters to follow up on the progress of work, and the participation of volunteers in preparing the parcels.

At the end of the volunteer day, the campaign organizers announced that the total number of volunteers who registered yesterday, in Abu Dhabi, exceeded 3,000 male and female volunteers, both male and female, who prepared and equipped more than 10,000 parcels and baskets of food, relief and children’s supplies, in preparation for sending them to the brothers in the sector. Gaza.

The third phase of the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign comes after the success achieved by the campaign in the past two events with the participation of more than 10,100 volunteers, who prepared 38,000 relief baskets, which varied between food baskets and baskets intended for children, women and mothers.

Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs at the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, confirmed that the Compassion for Gaza campaign, since its launch on October 15 until now, has been able to prepare and equip 60,000 parcels of food, health and relief supplies, with the efforts of 17,800 male and female volunteers. From various emirates of the country, praising the great public interaction achieved by the relief campaign in its third week.

Al Mansouri said, in a press statement: “With the increasing public demand for the campaign, I would like to reassure millions of Emirati people, citizens and residents, that the UAE was able to bring tens of tons of aid from the Tarahum for Gaza campaign to the affected brothers in the Gaza Strip, via shipping. Air traffic from the country to Al-Arish Airport, then the Rafah port and the Gaza Strip, in coordination with the authorities in the Arab Republic of Egypt and UNRWA.

He added: “In communication with the relief agencies and medical and health organizations located inside the Gaza Strip, we observed an acute shortage of health, pharmaceutical and medical supplies, and the existence of an urgent and severe need for more of them for the benefit of the affected brothers. Therefore, we immediately began working to give priority to preparing the medical and health supplies that the brothers in the Gaza Strip need.” Gaza,” stressing that these supplies require more financial support from philanthropists.

Al-Mansouri called on citizens and residents who wish to donate to the Tarahum campaign for Gaza, to focus on material donations more than in-kind, during the coming period, in order to help the Authority purchase and provide the required medical and pharmaceutical materials to the Palestinian brothers, pointing out that there is a state of satisfaction and reassurance with the amount of materials. Food brought into the Gaza Strip from various countries and institutions, while the problem and challenge remains in providing health and pharmaceutical supplies and medical materials.

In addition, Sultan Muhammad Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations, stated that the total relief packages collected yesterday, in three emirates, namely Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, were 20 thousand packages, amounting to more than 450 tons of relief aid, as part of the “Tarahum” campaign. For the sake of Gaza,” stressing that more than 150 tons of UAE aid were sent to Gaza.

Al Shamsi told Emirates Today, during his inspection of the center for preparing relief packages for the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign in the Festival Arena hall in Dubai, that more than 20 humanitarian institutions and four volunteer platforms worked in three emirates (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah), with the aim of preparing 20,000 relief baskets for the people of Gaza, as part of the efforts made by the UAE to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza.

The Festival Arena hall in Dubai witnessed a large turnout from thousands of volunteers of various nationalities, to help prepare relief packages of food and supplies for women and children, as part of the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign launched by the UAE to support the afflicted and affected people in the Strip.

Executive Director of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, said that the large turnout by citizens and residents is an honorable model of humanitarian work and good citizenship, thanking all the participants who came from the first minutes to begin the process of preparing relief packages.

The head of operations at Dubai Cares, one of the initiatives of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Foundation, Abdullah Al Shehhi, stated that more than 3,000 volunteers participated in preparing relief packages in Dubai, noting that Dubai Cares is participating in preparing and processing thousands of relief packages for the people of Azza, which contain baskets. Food, and other supplies for children and women.

He stressed that the event witnessed a large turnout from the first hour, which was attended by more than 500 volunteers, while the numbers continued to increase until they reached thousands of volunteers, all of whom participated in preparing more than 5,000 relief baskets.

While the “Al Bayt Mitwahid” hall in Sharjah witnessed a large turnout from citizens, people of determination, and women, as well as children who came with their families to participate in preparing humanitarian aid baskets, starting from eight in the morning until two in the afternoon, while the volunteers were divided into two teams; The first starts from eight until 11, and the second starts from 11 until two in the afternoon.

The volunteer teams divided the relief baskets into three types: the first includes food baskets, the second includes women’s supplies, and the third is for children, and includes infant formula, baby food, corn flakes, a baby bottle, toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, children’s shampoo, creams, a towel, and diapers.

The Executive Director of the Sharjah Charitable Society, Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, said that the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign was launched yesterday, for the second week in the Emirate of Sharjah, with the aim of preparing 5,000 relief parcels, including 3,000 food parcels, 1,000 food parcels, 1,000 parcels for children, and 1,000 parcels for women. Pointing out that there was a large turnout of volunteers who wanted to contribute to preparing the parcels, whether last week or this week, and their presence, if any, indicates the solidarity and support that we inherited from the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, and politics. The leader of peace in the whole world, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.

Bin Khadem added to “Emirates Today”: “The UAE is a country of giving, not a country of slogans, and with the solidarity that exists between the various elements of society, from the elderly, youth, women and children, the UAE proves that everyone is one in supporting the Palestinian brothers,” pointing out that all the work has been completed. In just three hours, which is less than the specified time.

For her part, Director of the Sharjah Center for Voluntary Work, Hessa Al Hammadi, said: “Under the directives of our leadership, the Compassion for Gaza campaign was launched for the second time in the Emirate of Sharjah, with the participation of all segments of society, and today we are united to support the people of Gaza, and we hope through the campaign to serve our brothers in Gaza who are affected.” From the war.”

She explained to Emirates Al-Youm that 1,000 volunteers were received to prepare relief packages, including food and materials for children and women, with a total of 5,000 relief packages in preparation for sending them to the Strip.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi participates in “Compassion for Gaza”

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Humanitarian Envoy of the Big Heart Foundation, participated in the UAE campaign to relief those affected by the war in Gaza, “Compassion for Gaza,” which was held in the Al Bayt Mitwahid Hall in Sharjah. His Highness was briefed on the great efforts made by those in charge of the campaign and volunteers to contribute to providing urgent relief packages to the affected Palestinian children and families, embodying the spirit and values ​​of goodness and feelings of brotherhood towards the Arab brothers, and great solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people.

His Highness the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah also learned about the mechanisms and procedures used in packing relief packages, which include a variety of food and health packages and special packages for women and children. He also learned about the methods of preserving, packaging and storing them, to ensure that the shipments reach those affected by the war on Gaza, in the best cases, and volunteers participated in the hall. By filling and wrapping the food basket, he extended his sincere thanks to everyone who was able to extend a helping hand to the brothers in the Gaza Strip.

Humanitarian work and doing good are national constants

The Director General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, Dr. Hamad Al Shaibani, said that the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign comes within the department’s strategy and vision, which with all its initiatives embodies the vision of the leadership that has made humanitarian work and doing good among its national constants, because it places the human being at the peak of Her interests. He stressed that the department will stand by all its efforts to provide relief to the Palestinian people in Gaza, mitigate the effects of this war, and provide humanitarian needs in all its forms, to overcome this ordeal that has affected children, women and the elderly.

For his part, the CEO of Dubai Cares, Dr. Tariq Mohammed Al Gurg, stated that the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign reflects the humanitarian vision of the UAE, in its constant endeavor to help those in need and those affected by wars, because humanitarian work in the UAE is an authentic legacy. It was established by the founding fathers, and leadership made it a daily approach and a consistent strategy for humanity. He stressed that Dubai Cares is putting all its capabilities towards the success of this campaign and achieving its goals of providing relief to the Palestinian people in Gaza, and consolidating the values ​​of humanitarian and volunteer work.

150 tons of relief packages arrived in Gaza

Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations, Sultan Muhammad Al Shamsi, confirmed that more than 150 tons of relief packages for the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign have already arrived to the afflicted people of the Strip, in cooperation with international organizations, including a plane carrying 68 tons of relief materials that arrived at the airport. Al-Arish, and was entered in cooperation and coordination with the World Food Programme.

He pointed out that the UAE has a large strategic stock of relief aid, which is stored and then shipped promptly to the Egyptian city of Al-Arish, in preparation for entry to the people of Gaza.

Al-Shamsi thanked and appreciated the brothers in the Egyptian Red Crescent, who made a great effort in facilitating the entry of aid, in addition to the continuous coordination and support that is always provided.

• 1,250 tons of relief supplies and 58,000 relief packages collected by the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign since its launch.

Dirar Al Falasi:

The large turnout by citizens and residents is an honorable model of humanitarian work and good citizenship.

Rashid Al Mansouri:

The UAE was able to bring tens of tons of aid to the affected brothers in the Gaza Strip.

Abdullah bin Khadem:

The large turnout of volunteers to contribute to preparing the parcels indicates the solidarity and solidarity that we have inherited.

