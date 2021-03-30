A RECORD number of people gathered at a concert hall in Barcelona on Saturday to watch the Spanish band Love of Lesbian perform, marking Europe’s largest event since the start of the pandemic.

Some 5,000 packed into the Palau Sant Jordi hall as part of the government sanctioned concert to test whether events in controlled settings could restart again without contributing to the spread of coronavirus.

Organizers said it was the biggest commercial event held in Europe since the coronavirus crisis began.

We want to give the most sincere THANKS for all the messages we are receiving. @palausantjordi last night was unique. It is the moment to rest to go out with force towards an Epic Journey Towards Nothingness.

We really want, health and love #lolsantjordi

? Ivan Gil pic.twitter.com/KfBb7W1cUk – Love of Lesbian (@loveoflesbian) March 28, 2021

Ticket holders were asked to take a high-speed antigen test on Saturday morning ahead of the sold out show, with ticket prices covering the cost of the test as well as a face masks which had to be worn for the duration of the event.

People with heart disease, cancer, or those who have been in contact with someone infected by COVID-19 in recent weeks were asked not to sign up.

The concert was backed by local authorities and by experts of the Fight Aids and Infectious Diseases Foundation, which also organized a case study around a smaller concert of 500 people in December.

