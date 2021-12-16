More than 5,000 people attended the opening ceremony of the 27th Dubai Shopping Festival, which was held the day before yesterday in the Burj Park, downtown Dubai, and enjoyed the festive atmosphere with the distinguished concert that star Balqis Fathi and star Mohammed Hamaki performed on the augmented reality stage, as well as performances The exceptional lighting on the facade of the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain, along with the wonderful artistic performances that were held that night, to represent a distinctive start for the festival, which will continue its activities and special shows until January 30, 2022.

The Dubai Shopping Festival is considered the longest event of its kind, which has become a special celebration that citizens, residents and visitors await every year.

The festival provides a unique experience for everyone, including promotions, valuable prizes, concerts, entertainment shows, fireworks displays, outdoor markets spread across the city, food experiences, and many others.



