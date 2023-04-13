More than 5,000 male and female citizens benefited from the career guidance services provided by the “Nafes” program, in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, from the beginning of 2023 until the end of last March.

Ahmed Al Nasser, Assistant Undersecretary for National Human Resources Development at the Ministry, said: “The vocational guidance services aim to qualify Emirati cadres at the state level, prepare them to compete in the private sector, introduce them to its challenges, and educate them about the skills and professions required in the targeted economic sectors, in addition to supporting their work in jobs appropriate to their abilities.” And their qualifications and potential, through holding individual and group counseling sessions, and evaluating the professional tendencies of job seekers as well as their workers.

He added, “The career counseling sessions focus on several axes, most notably the advantages of working in the private sector, job search tools, understanding the requirements of the labor market, and developing individual development plans to increase the chances of those enrolled in obtaining suitable jobs that enable them to be partners in advancing the prosperity of the private sector and contribute effectively.” In promoting the growth of economic sectors that are priority and supportive of the national economy. He continued, “The importance of vocational guidance stems from its contribution to raising the employment index of citizens in the labor market and enhancing their professional stability. We also stress the importance of the role of employers, parents and educational institutions in the success of vocational guidance.”

The number of individual counseling sessions held since the beginning of this year amounted to more than 4,500 sessions, divided into two categories: the first is job seekers and included more than 3,000 citizens, while the second category included workers in the private sector and benefited from its counseling sessions 1,500 national employees whose practical experience does not exceed two years.