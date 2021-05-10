Badria Al Kassar (Abu Dhabi)

Collected Family Development FoundationIn cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, as part of the initiative «From the children of the Emirates to the children of the world», more than 5,000 gifts, under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and the keenness of Her Highness To provide pioneering humanitarian and community initiatives, with the aim of consolidating the values ​​of giving, tolerance and love for participation in the souls of children in the Emirates by encouraging them to share gifts with children from all over the world, thus creating a happy generation of children who can contribute positively and effectively, family and socially through donating gifts The games will be played across 17 sites of the Family Development Foundation in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, and the Red Crescent will be responsible for distributing them globally.

Sheikha Maryam bint Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nasser bin Ahmed bin Nasser Al Nahyan, and Sheikha Fakhia bint Ahmed bin Nasser Al Nahyan participated in the initiative, as gifts continue to be received until the first week of Eid Al Fitr.

Beautiful Al Kaabi

Jamila Al Kaabi, Director of the Media Office at the Family Development Foundation, said: “An initiative from the Emirati children to the children of the world is a quantum leap in the field of humanitarian and charitable services, and strengthens the efforts of the state and its rational leadership in the field of standing by and making children and families happy.

She indicated that the number of gifts to date has reached more than 5,000 gifts from the children of the Emirates and residents of its good land, which instilled in them the love of goodness and instilled in them the lofty values ​​and noble principles of giving, tolerance, goodness, love, cooperation and extending a helping hand to every needy, charitable and humanitarian work has value. It is rooted in society and the initiative launched by the Family Development Foundation with the Red Crescent to spread joy, drawing joy among children confirms this humanitarian and pioneering role of the UAE.