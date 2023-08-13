The Presidency of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) announced the provision of 5,000 free licenses for a program of e-training courses and climate-related certificate programs, in partnership with Coursera, an online education platform, to provide educational opportunities for young people, to enable them to effectively contribute to climate decision-making. The program includes more than 100 courses covering a range of basic topics to raise awareness and climate and environmental literacy through the pillars of mitigation, adaptation, financing, and losses and damages. on climate change, the University Climate Network, which includes 24 universities and higher education institutions in the UAE, and various youth activist groups.

As part of the two-week program of specialized topics for COP28, the 8th of December has been devoted to “Youth, Children, Education and Skills”. This day will highlight the need to empower children and youth through clear, specific and accessible opportunities to be part of the proposed climate solutions at all levels. .

The Youth Climate Pioneer strategy to support youth participation in climate action is based on four pillars: promoting youth participation, including them, and representing them in climate change negotiation processes, and enabling them to contribute to decision-making.