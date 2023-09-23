Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Italy asks refugees to pay. The right-wing government demands almost 5,000 euros from them as a “deposit” in order to avoid detention pending deportation.

Rome – When it comes to refugee policy, tougher tones are being adopted not only in Germany, but also in Italy. And the right-wing government of Georgia Meloni in Rome now wants to get money from the migrants: rejected immigrants will in future have to pay a deposit of 4,938 euros in order to prevent them from being detained for deportation. If the asylum seeker disappears unjustified, the deposit will be retained by the Italian state. In Germany there is currently talk of the “load limit”, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder is calling for an upper limit for migrants.

Opposition in Italy criticizes decision as “inhumane”: 5,000 euros deposit for asylum seekers

The new decision in Italy comes from a decree published in an official gazette. The money is intended to cover the costs of living and accommodation for one month, as well as the costs of repatriation in the event that the asylum application is finally rejected. The decision was criticized as “inhumane” by the opposition. Italy had previously announced that it would increase the maximum length of detention pending deportation for rejected asylum seekers to 18 months.

Rescued migrants stand on an Italian financial police boat before disembarking in the port of the Sicilian island of Lampedusa. © Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse/AP/dpa

There is a new dispute between Germany and Italy over how to deal with migrants who come to Europe via the Mediterranean. Meloni’s government called for clarification on Friday about German plans to use state financial aid to support aid organizations in Italy that have rescued people from distress in the Mediterranean. According to a report by the Italian news agency Ansa, those close to the ultra-right Prime Minister said that this would be a “serious anomaly” in dealings between European states.

Dispute over migrants in Italy: Germany promotes sea rescue – tensions between Rome and Berlin

The Foreign Office responded by pointing out that the federal government was implementing an already known decision by the Bundestag. “The aim is to promote both civil sea rescue at sea and projects on land for those rescued from distress at sea,” said a ministry spokesman. The first payments to two aid organizations are coming “shortly” – a project for supplies on land and one for rescue at sea. The funding amounts to between 400,000 and 800,000 euros.

The issue of migration and the work of private German aid organizations in the Mediterranean have long been a source of tension between Rome and Berlin. One hotspot is the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa, where more than 10,000 people disembarked after the crossing this month alone. More than 130,000 boat refugees have arrived in Italy since the beginning of this year. (cgsc with dpa)