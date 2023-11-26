Cursing and cursing messages sent by a young Gulf man to his brother via WhatsApp, which included offensive phrases, led to his prosecution before the courts of Ras Al Khaimah, where the Misdemeanor Court of Appeal ruled to uphold the ruling of the court of first instance convicting the accused of what was attributed to him of insulting the victim by sending messages via WhatsApp. Father” in a way that undermines his reputation through information technology means, and the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of First Instance ruled that the defendant must pay the plaintiff 5,000 dirhams in compensation for the moral damage he suffered, and obligated him to pay the lawsuit fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.

In detail, the plaintiff stated in the claim statement that the defendant sent him messages via WhatsApp that included offensive phrases, while the defendant confessed to the charges against him, and a final ruling was issued by the Court of Appeal convicting him. He pointed out that, in view of the material and moral harm he suffered due to his feeling of humiliation and the violation of his dignity among his family and neighbors, he is demanding that he be obligated to pay him 15 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material and moral harm he suffered and that he be obligated to pay the expenses of the lawsuit, its fees, and attorney’s fees.

It was stated in the ruling of a civil court of first instance that the final criminal ruling issued and the defendant’s admission of sending messages via WhatsApp to the plaintiff that included insulting phrases is authoritative before the civil court and is bound by it as it is a chapter on the common issue between the criminal and civil lawsuits from the defendant’s mistake represented by In insulting the plaintiff, and therefore the elements of tort liability were present, including a mistake proven on the part of the defendant for which he was convicted according to a final criminal ruling, moral damage to the plaintiff, and a causal relationship between them, and it remains for the court to exercise its authority to estimate the compensation that the plaintiff is entitled to in exchange for the damage he sustained. She added that the court has long proven that the defendant was convicted under a final criminal ruling for insulting the plaintiff with insulting and insulting words, as it included insulting him and humiliating him, accusing him of incompetence and humiliation.

The court considered that the moral damage suffered by the plaintiff is proven, and it is damage that arose directly from the defendant’s mistake for which he was convicted, and that the request for compensation for it coincided with the correct fact and law, and the court intends to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff 5,000 dirhams for the moral damage he suffered. She explained that with regard to material compensation, since what was intended by law and jurisprudence and what was done was ruled that material damage, which is everything that the harmed person lost in terms of earnings, losses that he incurred, or expenses that he incurred, and it must be achieved or certain to occur in the future, provided that it is the result of the harmful act. She pointed out that since the burden of proving the damage was on the plaintiff, the court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff 5,000 dirhams in compensation for the moral damage he sustained, and obligated him to cover the appropriate fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees, and rejected anything more than that.

. The court found that the moral damage suffered by the plaintiff was fixed.