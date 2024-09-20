A Dubai civil court has ordered an Arab woman to pay Dh5,000 in compensation to her ex-husband, after she was convicted of insulting and defaming him and his current wife via WhatsApp.

The plaintiff submitted a medical report from a psychological consultant stating that he had been psychologically affected for a long period of time, which had affected his work and life, due to his ex-wife insulting him, attacking his morals and making inappropriate accusations against them.

In detail, an Arab man filed a lawsuit before the Dubai Civil Court, demanding compensation worth 300 thousand dirhams for the material and moral damages he suffered, with a 5% late payment interest, and obligating the defendant to pay the lawsuit fees and expenses and attorney fees.

He said in his statement of claim that he was the defendant’s husband with a valid and legitimate marriage contract, and then the divorce occurred. At a later stage, he was surprised by messages sent to him by her via the WhatsApp application, which included expressions of insult, slander, and severe humiliation of him, attacking his honor, degrading his dignity, and mocking him, as well as his current wife and her son.

He added that he filed a report against her, and the Public Prosecution referred the accused to the Criminal Court on charges of defamation and slander, using an information technology tool, noting that the first instance court convicted her and ruled to fine her 1,000 dirhams, and the ruling became final and binding due to the failure to appeal it within the prescribed legal deadlines.

He pointed out that the crimes committed by the defendant against him caused him severe moral, ethical and material damages that exceeded the limits of tolerance, as he suffered grief for himself and his honour, and her words insulted his dignity and honour with the most obscene and horrific descriptions.

He explained that the statement is unable to describe the pain that swept through his heart, and he is absolutely certain that it led him to the psychiatric clinic, and affected him in all aspects, which led to him undergoing treatment and rehabilitation, which prevented him from attending his work regularly, and missed the opportunity to earn money that he could have earned if he had invested his time, thought and health in a suitable job or interest that would generate income or material, social or moral benefit for him, and it also forced him to appoint a lawyer to represent him and defend him, attributing all of this to the personal mistake that the accused committed against him.

He explained that he had filed a dispute of a specific value before the Center for the Friendly Settlement of Disputes, which was later referred to the court in the absence of reaching a settlement. He submitted a document portfolio that included photos of WhatsApp messages sent to him by the defendant, a copy of the criminal case file, a certificate issued by the Public Prosecution in Dubai stating the end of the ruling, and a medical report on his psychological condition.

In turn, the defendant attended and submitted a memorandum in which she requested that the lawsuit be dismissed for lack of validity or proof, and then the court reserved the lawsuit for judgment.

After reviewing the papers and memoranda, the civil court explained in the grounds of its ruling that according to the laws of evidence and criminal procedures, and according to the established jurisprudence in the Dubai Court of Cassation, the civil court’s commitment to the ruling issued in the criminal case is limited to what the criminal ruling has detailed as a necessary chapter, in the occurrence of the act that constitutes the common basis between the civil and criminal cases, and in the legal description and attribution to its perpetrator. If the criminal court decides finally on these issues, the civil court must be committed, and it is forbidden to re-examine them.

She explained that there is no doubt that the defendant’s utterance of the phrases contained in the criminal judgment caused moral harm to the plaintiff, represented by harming his reputation and humiliating him before his family, and that it also harmed his honour. Therefore, she ruled to compensate him with 5,000 dirhams, and the fees and expenses of the lawsuit.