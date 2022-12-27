The General Pension and Social Security Authority called on employers in the private sector to avoid wrong practices that cause them to incur additional amounts, as a result of failure to properly pay the insured’s contributions to the authority.

At the end of its campaign to educate the insured and the employers about their obligations and rights according to the “Nafes” program, the Authority stated that charging the insured with a percentage greater than the percentage of contributions due on their behalf or any expenses not provided for in the law costs the employer a fine of 5,000 dirhams for each insured person. The court on its own initiative obliges the employer to return the excess amounts to the insured.

The authority added: “The same fine is applied to the employer for every worker who has not been subscribed for, and accordingly, in addition to the fines, he will bear the responsibility of contributing on behalf of the insured retroactively and paying the contributions from the time of the start of his service, as the contributions of the insured become payable from the beginning of the month following the month.” due until the 15th of this month.

The authority indicated that the employer’s delay in paying contributions according to these dates is carried by the payment of an additional amount of 0.1% of the contributions due for each day of delay without prior notice or alert, according to the text of Article 14 of the law. The authority drew attention to the procedures resulting from illegal practices related to the payment of contributions, such as recording an unreal wage in the employment contract in order to avoid paying contributions at a higher value, and in the event that it does not deduct the due percentage for all or some of the workers, the employer shall pay additional amounts of 10%. of the due contributions.

The authority said that the employer should avoid refraining from providing any data that the authority requests, as this would expose him to imprisonment and a fine not exceeding 5,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties.