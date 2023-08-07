The Al Ain Court of Appeal upheld a ruling of the Court of First Instance that obligated a man to pay his neighbor 5,000 dirhams as compensation for entering his house without his permission and insulting him in a way that offends his honor.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against his neighbor, in which he demanded that he be obligated to pay him compensation of 51 thousand dirhams, in addition to fees and expenses, indicating that the defendant assaulted him with insults that offended his honor and dignity, in addition to entering his residence without his will, and he was convicted of that act. According to the ruling issued in the criminal case, he suffered material and moral damages as a result of what the defendant committed, while the defendant submitted a response memorandum to the case, requesting at its conclusion to hear the witnesses, and attached a copy of the lease contract and a copy of a statement explaining the period of his detention.

The Court of First Instance ruled obligating the defendant to pay compensation to the plaintiff 5,000 dirhams according to the reasons and expenses, while the plaintiff did not accept the ruling and appealed it and asked to amend the appealed ruling and the judiciary to make the adjudged compensation an amount of 30 thousand dirhams, and charge the appellant the expenses, indicating his grievance against the appealed ruling for not Pay him fair compensation.

For its part, the Court of Appeal indicated in the reasons for its ruling that the compensation estimate falls within the releases of the court issuing the judgment, and after its assessment of the damage caused by the request for compensation, and since the appealed judgment had considered that the amount of 5000 dirhams was sufficient for compensation, and what the appellant submitted did not negate that, The court considers the validity of the appealed judgment in this part, the matter with which the court concludes that the appealed judgment is on the basis of the correct law.