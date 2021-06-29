Four of the twenty-two drivers on the grid for the 2007 Interlagos Brazilian Grand Prix are still on track: in addition to Kimi Raikkonen were Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel. It was a different Formula 1, with six engineers on the grid, namely Ferrari, Mercedes, Honda, Renault, Toyota and BMW. The world championship was a memorable three-way finish – it hadn’t happened since 1986 and will never happen again – and the Finn won it, just arrived in Maranello for the retirement of Michael Schumacher at the end of 2006, with the decisive help of Felipe Massa, his teammate. team.

5000 days ago it was an extremely different Ferrari. The president was Luca Cordero di Montezemolo (position held until 2014), the team principal was Jean Todt (now head of the FIA), the chief designer was Aldo Costa (who in 2011 passed to Mercedes), with Stefano Domenicali (now president of F1) in the role of sporting director. At the end of 2006 he had also left Ross Brawn (now general manager of F1), at the end of 2007 Jean Todt took a step back. Mattia Binotto was already in the team, with the role of chief engineer. The success came on the long wave of the Schumacher era, which had a final jolt in the victory among the constructors of 2008, with the world championship of Felipe Massa vanished after crossing the finish line.

F1 | Ferrari: 2007 Brazilian GP, ​​Raikkonen’s world championship triumph

Then a long chase. The presidents chased each other, from Montezemolo to Sergio Marchionne (2014) to John Elkann (2018). CEOs chased each other, from Jean Todt to Amedeo Felisa (2008) to Sergio Marchionne (2016) to Louis Camilleri (2018), passing through the interim of John Elkann up to Benedetto Vigna (2021). The team principals have succeeded, from Jean Todt to Stefano Domenicali (2008), from Marco Mattiacci (2014) to Maurizio Arrivabene (2014), up to Mattia Binotto (2019). Many riders have tried, from Raikkonen and Massa to Fernando Alonso (2010), Sebastian Vettel (2015) and Charles Leclerc (2019), now Carlos Sainz (2021) to which are added the touches and runs of Luca Badoer (2009) and Giancarlo Fisichella (2009).

Since then, there have been only four world champions in F1’s roll of honor: Lewis Hamilton, Jenson Button, Sebastian Vettel and Nico Rosberg. Even fewer world championship teams, if we exclude Ferrari 2008: only Brawn GP, ​​Red Bull and Mercedes. “Whoever wins celebrates, and whoever loses explains“(Quoted by Julio Velasco), 5000 days later.