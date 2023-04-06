Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

The rubble teams of the Civil Defense Directorate in the Iraqi province of Nineveh revealed that they have recovered more than 5,000 bodies belonging to the victims of the terrorist organization “ISIS” since the announcement of the liberation of the city of Mosul.

An official source in the Civil Defense said that the rubble teams were able to recover about 5163 bodies distributed in the left and right sides of the city of Mosul.

He added that about 2,667 of these bodies are known and the others are unidentified, pointing out that rubble teams are continuing to search for bodies in the city of Mosul, despite the entry into the seventh year of the city’s liberation.

In another context, a source in the Nineveh police announced the return of 65 displaced families from the “Al-Jada’a camp” to their areas of residence in the Old City.

The source said, “About 65 displaced families have returned to their areas of original residence after the reconstruction of their homes by the local government and the restoration of security in their areas, in addition to checking and validating the safety of their security position.” Meanwhile, Iraq considered the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) an important strategic partner for it.