Following the lack of response to measures for the moderate use of pesticides, beekeepers will move 5 thousand hives outside the region, which represents 50% of the total. apiariesthis was announced by the regional coordinator of beekeepers, where he mentioned that they are waiting for the results of the studies carried out after the death of 80 hives in the community of La Escuadra.

“All we want is care our apiaries”, said the coordinator of beekeeperssince he mentioned that nobody does anything to preserve this vital species, since bees play a fundamental part in crops, without them, much flora would be lost.

The hives will be relocated in different cities of the state, such as Cuauhtémocwhere there is greater control over the agrochemicals used in the fields, this decision was taken after the incident in La Escuadra, where initially a loss of only 70 hives was seen, but to date bees continue to die, adding up to a total of 80 hives.

He mentioned that they do not move 100% of the hives because there is nowhere to place them, due to the drought in the state there is not much nectar, therefore, there are not many options to change all the apiaries.