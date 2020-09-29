TAusende sheep have been rescued from a mountain pass in the French Alps after heavy snowfall. On Sunday and Monday, around a thousand sheep were fetched from the pastures, said a representative from the eastern French community of Saint-Colomban-des-Villards on Monday. The remaining 5000 sheep are to be picked up in the next few days.

The unexpected snowstorm hit the Col du Glandon alpine pass east of the city of Grenoble on Friday evening. Up to 50 centimeters of fresh snow fell on the pastures – where sheep usually graze until the end of October.

Most snow in September since 1974

So that the animals did not starve to death before they were rescued, the authorities brought six tons of feed to the sheep over the weekend. Snowmobiles had cleared the initially impassable paths for this.

According to city councilor Christian Frasson-Botton, the animals have now found grass again, as the wind has carried the snow off some slopes. “We are no longer in an emergency, but that could change again as the weather in the mountains changes quickly,” said Frasson-Botton.

He added that the amount of fresh snow that fell over the weekend was exceptional: “The villagers say it was the largest amount since 1974.”