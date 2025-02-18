They were the most granado of the French cavalry, and it served little. On February 24, 1525, the proud Galos Gendarmes –Caballeros covered with metal plates from head to feet – threw themselves into the load in Pavia. It was the umpteenth time … who lashed out at battle the sponator of King Francisco I; On this occasion, with their hopes put in dominating the colossal economic and political potential of the Milanese. But, what life is, ended dry by the arcabuceros of his imperial majesty Carlos V. Thus it was in the chronicles of the time: «The noise and smoke put in great fear of horses, so much so that their owners not They could be lordly ».

That was more than a punctual pickle. The battle of Pavia, from which we celebrated these days the 500th anniversary, stirred European politics and evolved forever the art of war. “He certified the potential of individual firearms and Spanish infantry squads, future thirds,” he explains to ABC Álex Claramunt. The military history specialist speaks from the security that he has coordinated ‘Pavía 1525. The great triumph of Spanish infantry’ (Awakea collective work in which a cast of international experts analyzes the before, during and after the contest.

Silenced

The conclusion is that the revolutions that Pavia brought were decisive, as well as their importance in history. Not in vain catapulted Carlos V until his coronation in 1530. The bad news is that, despite this, he has also been silenced in our neighboring nation. «In France it is not remembered or want to remember. Pavia has been forgotten, even hidden. France does not like to commemorate their failures, ”he explains to ABC Jean-Marie Le Gall, Professor since 2010 at the Université Paris 1 Panthéon Sorbonne – where he directed the Department of History between 2012 and 2021 – and co -author of the work.

The silence is as real as the gala defeat and the capture of Francisco I for the imperial troops. Le Gall does not speak to speak, because he treasures an infinite number of examples that confirm how bad view that the contest is in his country. «A history of France seen from other places is in the process. It is about writing the history of the country from the foreign scenarios where it took. They asked me to write about Marignano. I suggested Pavia, but in vain, so it will be Marignano, ”he says. It refers to a battle that occurred in 1515 in which, then, the Gallic King crushed the forces of the Swiss Confederation in the Milanese.

Le Gall hurts his oblivion, but, with the open wound, he does an exercise of empathy: «All the arguments, even the poorest, are good not to mention the defeat. It is understandable: the country does not have a political majority and the debt is heavy; We will not insist on the failures of the past ». But, before silence, more dissemination if possible. Therefore, says Claramunt, has to update “the study of the battle in the context of the wars of Italy” and demonstrate its importance.

New paradigm

Magic occurred in a brega time between empires. «Francisco wanted to recover the Milanesado, lost in 1522 and on which he had rights. The imperial invasion of Provence, the failure of the siege of Marseille by the enemy and his withdrawal in 1524 gave him the opportunity, ”explains Le Gall. The expert insists that the monarch was not a madman: “He had goods, soldiers and means to pay them, while the emperor was sick in Madrid and his troops, without pay.” The French crossed the Alps in October with an army reinforced by Swiss and Italians and, shortly after, on November 2, he was already in front of Pavia with 40,000 men (8,150 of them, gentlemen). In return, Carlos V sent to break the site a contingent of 33,000 souls: 24,000 piqueros, 7,000 arcabuceros and only 2,000 riders.

They were the generals of Carlos V the first to move card, and they did it despite the fact that their army was lower in number. During the early morning, the shoeters opened a gap in Mirabello’s park – where the Gallic camp was – and the attack began. The surprise allowed the imperial troops to advance, although their initial thrust was slowed by artillery. At that time, when the battle looked in tables, Francisco I put himself at the forefront of his gendarmes and attacked pride. In total, 3,500 gentlemen, an impressive mass of meat and steel, toured a kilometer and a half ready to cross the opposite. But they ran into something they did not expect: an optimal combat system formed by arcabuceros and piqueros. At the end of the day the monarch ended up captured and defeated. In fact, he spent several months in Madrid.

The Battle of Pavia, by Erasmus Quellinus



DFE





Idan Shererprofessor of the Department of General History of the Ben Gurion University of the Néguev and co -author of the essay, it is clear that Pavia showed “that individual gunpowder weapons, particularly the arcabuz, in the hands of an experienced infantry, could be deployed effectively against Heavy cavalry and, under the appropriate circumstances, demonstrate its superiority ».

His maneuverability, he maintains, “highlighted the awkwardness and heaviness” of the Gendarmes when they faced “a scattered enemy who shot incessantly from all directions.” Although he insists that the battle was not decided only for this maneuver. The other secret were the thick piqueros formations that finished off one, already, spectacular task. Peasants with cananas and antlers against the nerve of the armies of the Middle Ages.

Claramunt adds that this victory showed a model that copied all of Europe; one that put the wicker for the lighting of the thirds in 1536: «The Spanish infantry troops privileged a deployment in squad with a nucleus of piqueros, as well as the Swiss and the Germans, but incorporated a novelty: the presence of a great great number of soldiers equipped with firearms ». These troops were located on the flanks of the Picas painting, or were deployed in advance, and offended at a distance to an enemy to which, in 1525, it was impossible to answer: «The dichotomy was accentuated in Pavia, where the lansquenetes (mercenaries Germans) and the Swiss at the service of Francisco I carried few weapons of this type, and more primitive than those of their counterparts ». The fire, both against foot soldiers and riders, was devastating.

Political changes

But it did not end on the Pavia battlefield. Claramunt argues that the battle meant the destruction of the best troops in France and left the emperor without opposition in Italy. “As he would write in his ‘Storia d’Italia’ the Florentino Francesco Guicciardini, that scared the allies of Carlos,” he explains. It refers to the Papacy, the Republic of Venice and the Duke of Milan, who ended up forging a secret alliance – the Cognac League – against the mandamás to stop their ascent. «At the same time, Francisco I initiated an approach to the great enemy of the Empire: the Ottomans. The king went from pretending the leadership of Christianity, to ally with the infidels of Turks, ”he says.





The expert also maintains that the victory of Pavia showed the great superiority that the domains of the Emperor, United, had over their enemies: «The armies of the Cognac League were unable to take Milan and Naples, as well as to protect Rome. It is no accident that both Clemente VII himself and the Maritime Condotiero Andrea Doria left Francisco I to ally with Carlos ».

Winner on a thousand fronts, the only thing that remained for Carlos to culminate his triumph was the symbolic coronation for the Pope, and got it. «He was the last emperor sacrum to make the trip to Italy and receive the crown of the Supreme Pontiff; The last to use the old ideal of the ‘Christian University’ that the emergence of modern states and religious fragmentation made failure, ”he concludes.

Also in art

To change, this confrontation changed until the way of representing battles in art. «Until that time, the image of the war was quite stylized, either by the courtly survivals of the international Gothic or by the Italian classicist reverie; But the rawness of the wars of Italy exploded this, ”he explains Antonio Gozalbo NadalDoctor of Art History for the UJI and also the author of the work. In his words, Pavia accelerated a process that had begun thanks to the German artists in the surroundings of Emperor Maximilian I. “These had begun to produce recorded images of wide run, much more concrete when representing the equipment and tactics” , he adds. That idea was massive after the imperial victory.

Gozalbo corroborates that this was a change in the representation of the war: “it was going to become more direct and concrete, either through large cycles of frescoes, or engravings in bird sight where in a credible scenario the contingents evolve.”

The new trends of the Renaissance, where the images went from being understood “as a neutral entity, mere reflection of reality”, to “a visual story in favor of their powerful clients”, also materialized in the paintings of Pavia. «We are undoubtedly talking about the first massive dissemination and exaltation campaign of a war victory. This fact of arms helped a radical change in the representation of war. In the end, under the mantle of alleged visual asepsis, a tendentious look was hidden in favor of the great powers of the moment », complete.