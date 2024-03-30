The Fujairah Charity Association reported that 500 volunteers participate in preparing and distributing “Iftar” meals daily across 35 locations in the emirate during the month of Ramadan, including 19 “Iftar” tents in the Fujairah and Dibba Al-Fujairah areas, in addition to 10 mosques and six councils, in cooperation with the Fujairah Foundation. To develop the regions, noting that the participation of volunteers plays a major role in the success and continuation of the campaign.

The association stated that volunteers contribute to distributing fast-breaking meals at a number of traffic lights and at the entrances to the Emirate of Fujairah, in addition to other meal distribution areas, with the aim of providing breakfast for individuals who need to break their fast while on the move. The association's general director, Yousef Al Marshoudi, said that the increase in the number of volunteers has had a positive impact on achieving the goals of charitable campaigns, pointing out that volunteering in the holy month of Ramadan embodies the lofty human values ​​and the spirit of giving that prevails in Emirati society.

Al-Marsoudi added that the association, for the fourth year in a row, provides the interactive map service for the Iftar project for the fasting person with the aim of facilitating the need for donors and those who are fasting as well, as donors, whether individuals or institutions, can choose the donation location and the number of beneficiaries using a mobile phone via the map available on the association’s website. While it provides those who are fasting with knowledge of the locations where breakfast meals are served. He explained that the map covers all regions of the Emirate of Fujairah, where those who wish to contribute can choose the breakfast location and the number of beneficiaries, and the breakfast location will be registered in the name of the donating entity or individual.