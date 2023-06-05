A battalion of Turkish commandos (special forces) requested by NATO has arrived in Kosovo. On Monday, June 5, it was reported on site North Atlantic Alliance.

“NATO reinforcements began arriving in Kosovo on Monday 5 June 2023. About 500 Turkish troops from Turkey’s 65th Motorized Rifle Brigade will make up the bulk of NATO’s reinforcements.

It is specified that the Turkish battalion will initially be deployed at Camp Sultan Murat and will stay in Kosovo for as long as necessary. It is also noted that an additional battalion of NATO reserve forces has also been put on high alert for deployment if necessary.

It is also reported that after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Sunday, June 4, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg thanked him for sending reinforcements to Kosovo.

“Türkiye is an important and highly valued ally and a key contributor to NATO. This includes troops for our peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, which is even more important now that tensions are high. I thank Turkey for sending reinforcements to northern Kosovo after the recent unrest,” said the Secretary General, whose words are quoted on the site.

On June 3, it became known that Turkey of the command of the allied joint forces of NATO will send a battalion of special forces to Kosovo. The following day it was reported that the deployment of these forces to Kosovo had begun.

Earlier, on June 1, Stoltenberg said that the forces of the alliance, consisting of 700 troops, had already advanced to Kosovo. He noted that this does not mean the alliance’s refusal to peacefully resolve the conflict in the region.

The day before, the Russian Permanent Mission to the European Union reported that the EU, acting as an intermediary in Belgrade and Pristina, ignored the interests of the Serbs in Kosovo, which led to new tensions.

Another round of tension in Kosovo and Metohija was provoked by Pristina’s attempt to appoint new mayors of four municipalities, where predominantly Serbs live. Kosovo Albanian police forcefully occupied government buildings in several areas on 26 May, leading to clashes.

On 29 May, thousands of Kosovo Serbs gathered in front of local government buildings demanding the recall of the Kosovo Albanian mayors and the withdrawal of the Kosovo police. In the evening clashes broke out between the protesters and the KFOR international security forces. During the unrest, 52 Serbs and 41 fighters of the alliance contingent were injured.

In 2008, the Kosovo Albanian structures in Pristina declared independence from Serbia. According to the Serbian Constitution, the territory of the unrecognized state is an autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija within the country. The Republic of Kosovo is not recognized by dozens of countries, including Russia.