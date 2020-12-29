The August 4 explosion in the port of Beirut was caused by 500 tons of ammonium nitrate, Hassan Diab, Lebanon’s resigned prime minister, said Tuesday, citing the results of an investigation by the United States Federal Police (FBI). . On the day of the tragedy, which left more than 200 dead and 6,500 injured, Diab said that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate had been stored for years “without precautionary measures” in a port warehouse. However, experts believed that the amount of this high-risk product was less.

While the Lebanese authorities have rejected requests for an international investigation, they have allowed French and US FBI investigators to participate in preliminary ‘on-site’ investigations. “The FBI report revealed that the quantity that exploded was only 500 tons,” Hassan Diab said in a meeting with reporters. But “where did the other 2,200 tons go?” He questioned.

The investigation remains stalled for almost five months after the explosion. which traumatized the nation and devastated entire districts of the capital. Angry public opinion is still waiting to know how such a tragedy could have occurred and demands that those responsible are held accountable.

Many leaders, including the president, Michel Aoun, and the prime minister, had been officially warned of the danger posed by the presence of ammonium nitrate in the port. Diab and three other ministers were charged on 10 December with “negligence and causing hundreds of deaths”.