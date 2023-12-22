Government tool has already received 2,544 alerts from users regarding lost, stolen or stolen devices

The Celular Seguro project, launched on Tuesday (Dec 19, 2023), has already surpassed the mark of 500 thousand user registrations. Access is via the gov.br. As of 3pm this Friday (Dec 22, 2023), 362,821 cell phones had been registered via the website or application, available on Play Store (Android) and App Store (iOS). The tool has already received 2,544 alerts from users regarding lost, stolen or stolen devices.

Users of Google's Android operating system had downloaded 465,150 applications by Thursday (Dec 21, 2023). The app is also available on the iOS system, which already has 194 thousand users downloads. It has been the most downloaded app in Brazil for 2 days.

Each person registered with Celular Seguro will be able to nominate people they trust, who will be authorized to carry out the blocking, if the holder has their cell phone stolen, stolen or lost.

It is also possible for the victim to block the device themselves. accessing the website from a computer.

There is no temporary blocking option. If the device is recovered, the user will have to contact the telephone operator and other partners of the Safe Cellular Project, such as banks and applications, to reactivate their access.

Read the step-by-step guide to using “Safe Cell Phone”:

REGISTER

1. download the application on your cell phone via Play Storefor Android devices, or via App Storefor iOS (iPhone);

download the application on your cell phone via Play Storefor Android devices, or via App Storefor iOS (iPhone); two. Login is done with the Gov.br account. Anyone who does not have a registration can do so;

Login is done with the Gov.br account. Anyone who does not have a registration can do so; 3. Read the terms of use and click “I agree”;

Read the terms of use and click “I agree”; 4. you can register as many devices as you want, as long as they are on your CPF;

you can register as many devices as you want, as long as they are on your CPF; 5. you will be asked to register the cell phones of trusted people. If your device is stolen, one of these people may request that it be blocked.

The government released a video teaching how to operate the app. Watch (2min45s):

OCCURRENCE RECORD

Recording the occurrence of loss, theft or theft can be done through the app by one of the indicated people, or by the owner of the cell phone on the program website. Read the procedure: