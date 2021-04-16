A civil appeals court in Ras Al Khaimah amended the first-degree ruling of the judge to compel an insurance company to pay to a 30-year-old male of 2.5 million dirhams compensation for the value of the difference in salaries, for a period of 18 years, against the background of his retirement from his employer, due to his total blindness, He was unable to move and suffered a fractured skull, after his vehicle collided with a truck on the Al-Shuhada Street in Ras Al-Khaimah, and the court decided to reduce the compensation amount to 500,000 dirhams.

In his lawsuit, the plaintiff stated that he was referred to retirement due to his lack of physical and health fitness, as he was receiving a monthly salary of 19,585 dirhams, and he now receives a pension of 11,750 dirhams, in addition to a two-year retirement compensation of 9950 dirhams.

The insurance company filed a lawsuit demanding the cancellation of the judgment and the dismissal of the case due to the lack of its document and the absence of the insurance policy text for compensation for future damage or loss of salary, and for lack of health and proof that the appellee’s injury was a work injury.

According to the reasons for the judgment of a civil appeals court, it has been proven to the court that the injured has suffered material damage that deserves compensation and is among the elements of estimating the compensation owed to him as a result of the accident covered by the insurance policy, and it is a future damage that has occurred and is entitled to compensation for the missed gain in terms of the decrease in the monthly salary And losing the opportunity to increase it with his promotion in the future.

She explained that the court must amend the ruling of the first degree, because determining the amount of compensation for the injured is for the lost gain as long as there is no text in the law or the agreement that obliges to follow certain standards, and it is sufficient for compensation for the harm to consolate the injured and ensure his rehabilitation, which is provided according to what the judge sees It is appropriate according to the reality of the situation and the circumstances and circumstances of the accident without exaggeration in estimation or extravagance, and accordingly the court decides to amend the appealed judgment and obligates the insurance company to pay the plaintiff 500 thousand dirhams.





