The State Public Prosecution, through a film it published yesterday, on its accounts on social networking sites, indicated the penalty for attacking the data of financial, commercial or economic establishments using information technology.

And she indicated that, according to Article 8 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrimes, which stipulates that every Whoever obtains, acquires, modifies, destroys, discloses, leaks, cancels, deletes, alters, copies, publishes or republishes, without authorization, confidential information or data of a financial, commercial or economic establishment using information technology or an information technology means.