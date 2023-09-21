More than 500 high school students and university graduates learned about the features of the jobs of the future, as part of the “Design Your Career Future” project launched by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, in cooperation with the Dubai Youth Council, on the sidelines of the current session of the “Emirates Jobs Vision 2023” exhibition.

Researchers reported during their visit to the exhibition, which concluded its activities yesterday at the Dubai World Trade Centre, that the exhibition is an opportunity to learn about job vacancies available in the 100 participating entities, whether governmental or private.

The 22 government agencies participating within the Dubai Government platform at the exhibition continued to conduct employment interviews with young Emirati job seekers, providing 469 job vacancies for citizens, and also introduced visitors to the platform to the training opportunities it provides for Emirati people to hone their skills.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department provided the opportunity for citizens seeking work during the exhibition to conduct an assessment of behavioral competencies, through an electronic program provided by the department for those wishing to identify their competencies, as 12 citizens benefited from it during the days of the exhibition.

It also provided a flexibility questionnaire for job seekers to learn about their flexibility in dealing with others and withstanding work pressures, as 30 Emiratis who visited the Dubai Government platform benefited from it.

The students set a timeline for their future careers, starting from this year until 2037. They designed their future careers, and wrote down their ambitions and their imagination of what they would be like in the coming years. The aspirations of the people of the Emirates in the future focus on engineering and medical jobs, space and artificial intelligence.

Dubai Police platform

The Dubai Police General Command platform witnessed a large turnout of applicants during the days of its participation in the exhibition.

Director of the General Department of Human Resources at Dubai Police, Major General Dr. Saleh Abdullah Murad, confirmed that Dubai Police continues to receive applications within the framework of its keenness to support the country’s strategic directions in empowering youth, and attracting Emirati cadres to be part of the security work system of Dubai Police, in addition to enhancing the involvement of… The female component in police work, in order to achieve the state’s strategic directions in empowering women in various fields.

During the exhibition, Dubai Police offered 150 job vacancies for male and female military personnel.

The Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, represented by the Department of Nationalization of the Tourism Sector at Dubai College of Tourism, participated in the exhibition, where the college’s pavilion witnessed the participation of a number of its strategic partners from various vital sectors, including hospitality, finance, technology, retail, and engineering, where they praised the good organization and the large turnout of visitors to the exhibition.

Programs and initiatives

During its participation in the exhibition, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority reviewed a package of its most prominent programs and initiatives aimed at attracting and empowering national competencies and talents, and supporting Emiratisation efforts in the UAE, by providing job opportunities for citizens and enhancing the capabilities and skills of Emirati youth, which helps them compete in the labor market. .

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said: “We are working to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to invest in people and raise Emiratization rates.”

• 100 entities participated in the exhibition over 3 days.

• 22 government agencies conducted interviews with young men and women seeking work.

12 people of determination submit their CVs to the “Inclusive Employment Office”

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department allocated a pavilion within the Dubai Government platform to receive job seekers of people of determination, and called it the “Inclusive Employment Office.”

The office received 12 people of determination looking for work during the three days of the exhibition, and they submitted their CVs to be studied. The department later communicates with government agencies in Dubai to find suitable jobs for them, according to each of them’s specialization, skills, and physical disability.