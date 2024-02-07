The new one has been officially presented 500 Spiaggina E-Classica small electric car by Toys For Boys, the new brand in the galaxy Aznom Automotive which aims to launch small series of cars on the market that are unique in philosophy, mainly restomods.

Electric motor

Starting from this principle the 500 Spiaggina E-Classic comes converted to 100% electric and is completely restored by Aznom Automotive in the mechanical parts and in every detail. The beating heart of this small car is represented by an electric motor with maximum power of 20 kWwhich allows the car to accelerate up to a maximum of 89 km/h.

Autonomy up to 90 km

It is powered by a 11kWh Lithium – LiFePO4 battery pack, which guarantees a zero-emission driving range of 90 kilometres. As for charging, the entire energy capacity of the battery can be restored in 6 six hours approximatelyboth from public columns and from a domestic socket greater than 3kW or Wall Box.

Suitable for any context

Aznom Automotive has defined this new electric 500 Spiaggina E-Classic as a small car which, despite being in the middle of winter, “it catapults us into typically summer environments and climates”and which also allows us to “look to the future of mobility respecting the DNA of a car that has made automotive history.” The company speaks of a sensational final result, defining the car in question as perfect for use in hotels, tourist villages or rental companies. Not only that, because “It promises to also be suitable for a private 'summer' use, in seaside or holiday locations”, he concludes.