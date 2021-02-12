Ihab Al-Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

Al Dhafra Hospitals of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” completed the vaccination of more than 500 senior citizens and people of determination inside their homes, during the period from mid-January to the end of the month as part of Al Dhafra Hospitals’ efforts to provide a variety of medical and therapeutic services for this dear category Under a group of different initiatives that have been implemented during the last period.

Al Dhafra Hospitals has been keen to provide specialized medical teams that make home visits to people of determination and senior citizens from the region’s residents, given the dear stature of this segment for everyone, as part of ensuring that their health needs are met in an atmosphere of comfort and reassurance.

The specialized medical teams affiliated with Al Dhafra Hospitals have begun to visit the homes of senior citizens, and provide Corona vaccinations, which guarantee them the necessary health care while in their family surroundings, taking into account the precautionary measures and preventive measures applied in the country to confront “Covid-19”.

The initiative witnessed a great response from senior citizens and people of determination to obtain the vaccine, and citizen Hamad Abdullah Al-Marzouki and citizen Muhammad Yusef Al-Hammadi, who are 81 years old, were keen to receive the first dose of the vaccine in compliance with the directives of the concerned and competent authorities.

For its part, Al Dhafra Hospitals thanked senior citizens for their eagerness to receive the vaccine and the great response to the vaccination campaign against the Coronavirus, for being a role model for all members of society by receiving the first dose of Covid-19 in their homes, and Al Dhafra hospitals have been keen since the beginning of the pandemic To launch many different initiatives that guarantee the health and safety of senior citizens in the Al Dhafra region, with the aim of providing the best health and social care services for senior citizens and people of determination to relieve them and preserve their health and safety.

The past period witnessed a number of initiatives in various cities in the Al Dhafra region, where seasonal influenza vaccination service was provided to senior citizens and people of determination who benefit from home care services from the people of the Al Dhafra region, in the cities of Zayed, Ghayathi, Al Silaa, Dalma Island, Al Marfa and Liwa, in order to ensure that this segment The most precious seasonal flu vaccine, to ensure their safety and protection from disease