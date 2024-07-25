Nairobi (Reuters)

The death toll from landslides in Ethiopia earlier this week has risen to 257 and is expected to rise to 500, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said yesterday.

Ethiopia’s National Disaster Risk Management Commission reported on Tuesday that the death toll had reached 229.

A landslide following heavy rains buried people in the Gofa area of ​​Ethiopia’s southern state on Sunday night, and then swept away others who had gathered to help on Monday morning.