More than 500 doctors, professionals and researchers in various specialties of brain and neurology participated in the second day of the Third Abu Dhabi Neurology Conference.

The participants took new medications that were registered in the UAE to treat migraines or migraines, which make a real difference for patients, because migraine is a stressful neurological disorder that has no cure, and causes very annoying symptoms that are more severe than other types of headaches, and in 2018 it was approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) obtained the first calcitonin gene-related peptide inhibitor to prevent migraines. Doctors were relying on drugs originally designed to treat other diseases in treating patients. The second day’s discussions focused on modern methods for diagnosing and treating brain diseases and various neurological diseases.