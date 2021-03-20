Dubai (WAM)

The DAMAC cycling race witnessed remarkable success with the participation of 500 professional and practitioners of this sport, as the race is the first of its kind in the Akoya community, organized by DAMAC Properties and in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council.

After a great competition in the 60 km race for adults, the Russian cyclist Vladimirgusev won the men’s category, while the Belgian Kim De Pat won the women’s category, and in the UAE for both men and women category, Ali Jassim and Safia Al-Sayegh won first place respectively, and the winner for each category won an award 5,000 dirhams in cash, a gold coupon, a trophy and a medal.

In the junior race, which extended over a distance of 6.8 km, the male category title went to Sultan Al Shamsi, “14,” while Portuguese, Maria Catarino, 13, won the title in the female category.

The race began in the Akoya community, which provided the contestants with an ideal atmosphere with its picturesque nature. About 100 children competed in the Junior Race that was held within the Akoya community over a span of 6.8 km, while the adult race witnessed the participation of 400 contestants.