Video clips titled “mass escape” were spread on Saturday, showing dozens of young men and women running and screaming in different directions.

What is the story of the “Mass Escape” video?

Palestinian gunmen infiltrated a music festival near Orem and started shooting, and some young Israelis were forced to hide for hours in their cars.

The New York Times said that reports talk about hundreds of missing people after fleeing the festival, which was being held near the Gaza Strip.

On social media, lists began to spread on Saturday evening with the names of those present who were still missing, and one of them contained more than 500 names.

It is still unclear how many people were killed or injured at the scene, while the Times of Israel reported that dozens of bodies were seen being transported from the festival site.

An eyewitness revealed: “People were shot in their cars as they tried to flee.”

He pointed out that the festival, which was held to celebrate the Jewish Sukkot, began at 11 pm on Friday evening and continued until Saturday morning.

The incident came as part of the attack carried out by Hamas on Saturday morning, which included launching rockets and infiltrating armed men into Israeli territory.

What happened on Saturday morning?

Hamas fired dozens of rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, setting off air raid sirens across the country.

The Israeli army announced that a number of Palestinian militants had infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip, and ordered residents along the border area to remain in their homes.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant approved a large-scale call-up of reserve soldiers according to the needs of the Israeli army.

The minister declared a state of emergency within 80 kilometers of the Gaza Strip, allowing the Home Front Command to restrict gatherings.

Israeli Channel 12 said that the attack resulted in hundreds of people being injured, at least 40 of whom were in serious condition.

Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee: Hamas fired about 2,200 shells and missiles towards Israel, in addition to infiltration operations into some areas and towns.

The Israeli army announced the launch of a military operation called “Iron Swords” against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

What are the latest developments on Sunday?