Since Ronaldo left, the blancos have invested in boys under the age of 23: Bellingham and Guler are the latest cases. Endrick coming next year. And there are also some flops…
– MADRID
Sometimes it’s a triumph, sometimes it’s a success. Still others things go badly, or less well than expected. But at Real Madrid they don’t change their mind or policy: they continue to focus on young people. Paying them even a lot, or a lot. But it guarantees the future.
#million #spent #years #Reals #young #strategy
Leave a Reply