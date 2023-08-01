The Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bint Muhammad Al Muhairi, witnessed the signing of the first deal secured by the “Initiative to Promote the Sustainability of National Farms” working group, which was recently formed by the Ministry, according to which food and agricultural products from national farms worth AED 500 million will be supplied over five years to a group One of the largest public sector organizations in the United Arab Emirates.

This came during an event held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, where a statement of intent was signed to facilitate the new deal between “Abu Dhabi National Hotels Group Compass Middle East” – a joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company and Compass Group, which in turn represents the largest food catering company in the world. UAE, and between the “Manpet” market, a trading platform established by the Arada Development Company to promote mutual cooperation between farmers, the corporate community, and local consumers.

Al Muhairi confirmed that the Ministry is intensifying its efforts to achieve the goals of the “Enhance the Sustainability of National Farms” initiative in order to enhance food security and its sustainability by enabling and supporting national farms to enter the food procurement market in cooperation with many government and private agencies in the UAE, noting that the goal of the initiative It is to increase the proportions of purchases of major entities participating in the initiative to reach 50% of their total purchases of food products from local sources by the end of 2023, and 70% of them by the end of 2025, to reach 100% by 2030.

And she continued: “During the Year of Sustainability and the UAE’s upcoming hosting of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, the work team’s efforts represent a pioneering model for enhancing food security by empowering the national food production sector to ensure the sustainability of food, whose development is one of the biggest goals of sustainability locally and globally by working to develop local production.” Technology-enabled sustainable development of the entire value chain, and the dedication of smart technologies in food production.

For his part, His Royal Highness Prince Khaled bin Al-Waleed bin Talal, Vice Chairman of Arada, said: “This agreement between Souk Manpet and Abu Dhabi National Hotels Group Compass Middle East represents an important step on the road towards achieving food security in the future for a group of major institutions.” public sector in the UAE. His Highness added, “We are pleased to see the success of the pioneering work team of the initiative to enhance the sustainability of national farms in achieving such an important deal at such a record speed, and we look forward to announcing more similar partnerships in the near future.”

Peter Nicholls, Chief Operating Officer of ADNH Group Compass Middle East, said: “This fruitful partnership underscores ADNH Group Compass Middle East’s commitment to developing a sustainable and environmentally friendly ecosystem among farmers and the public sector in the UAE in the long term. We are We are confident that this agreement will be the first of many subsequent agreements that will stimulate transformation that will protect our environment and contribute to advancing prosperity and sustainability in the UAE.”

Eight key government sector organizations have signed an agreement to achieve this goal, including the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Finance, Dubai Police General Command, Abu Dhabi Police General Command, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Emirates Health Services Corporation and Abu Dhabi Oil Company. National “ADNOC”.

The deal, agreed at around AED 500 million, extends over five years, based on current procurement volumes of fresh produce for the eight signatories, as well as estimates of increased demand as a result of the efforts of Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company, Compass Middle East and Souk Manbet. To increase sales of fresh produce to local farmers.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is working to ensure that all concerned parties within the initiative start implementing the plan specified for this agreement, and communication is made with farmers as they are the main driver of this agreement to determine the types and quantities of items required, as all farmers wishing to participate must first register with the Ministry and make sure Their ability to comply with the necessary guidelines and instructions. The Manbet Market and ADNH Group Compass Middle East will then register the growers in both parties’ registries and submit applications in compliance with the deadlines set by each of the signatories.