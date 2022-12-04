A couple of weeks away from the end of the Formula 1 season Max Verstappen is back behind the wheel of a racing car. However, he did it in a virtual way, competing in the fourth round of the Le Mans Virtual Series 2022 championship. The race – held on the rFactor 2 platform – was the Sebring 500 miles that the two-time world champion faced with the team that usually follows him in online races, the Redline Team. Verstappen’s crewmates in this challenge were Jeffrey Rietveld and Maximilian Benecke. This time, however, for the Dutchman, a great sim-racing enthusiast, not everything went the right way. The team he was part of, not surprisingly on the track with car #1, arrived alone finished fourth of the 500 miles, clearly beaten by the two Porsche Coandas and also by the Mercedes.

The 25-year-old from Hasselt started a spectacular battle for the third step of the podium with his historic rivals from the Star factory. This time however, contrary to what happened in the two years on the Formula 1 circuits, it was there that smiled Mercedes, in the Esports version, which prevailed with the James Baldwin-Bono Huis- Graham Carroll trio. In particular, Baldwin put on a show during the last laps of the race, creating a thrilling duel with Verstappen, who eventually had to bend over to the opponent after a series of overtakings and overtakings. In the end, the #1 of Team Redline reached the finish line detached from the rival car by just under two seconds. On the other hand, the two Porsches were uncatchable and imposed themselves with over 25 seconds of margin over the competition. The winning crew was made up of Laurin Heinrich-Joshua Rogers-Mack Bakkum.