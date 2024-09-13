Some 500 Israeli police officers participated this morning in a massive raid against organized crime in the town of Ramla and its surroundings (central Israel), after last night aexplosion attributed to a dispute between Arab families claimed the lives of four people, three of them children.

Israeli police reported the operation, which resulted in several arrests, the seizure of several weapons and the identification of illegal residents.

The Minister of National Security, the anti-Arab extremist Itamar Ben Gvir, participated in the raid and posted a video on his social media account X in which he is seen talking and walking with the officers.

“After decades of turning a blind eye and criminal organizations taking over the Arab sector, Israel Police Goes to War!“the leader of the ultra-nationalist Religious Zionism party wrote in a message.

Ben Gvir said the operation targeted the Jarushi criminal family, one of the clans considered to be among the most violent and powerful in Israel.

According to public broadcaster Kan, authorities believe that last night’s explosion, in which a car blew up and Several shops were damagedis related to a dispute between the Jarushi family and another criminal clan, that of Abu Zaid.

The problem of organized crime and violence among Israeli Arabs has only increased in recent years.

Community leaders blame the police

The Abraham Initiatives organization, which promotes coexistence between Arabs and Jews in Israel, recorded 244 murders in the Israeli Arab sector in 2023, the most violent year in this community since records began.

In July of this year, the number of violent deaths exceeded the same period last year, reaching a record of 115 murders during the first 7 months of the year.

Israeli authorities have failed to stem the bloodshed despite promising more resources, including more officers and funds to tackle the social problems within the Arab sector that underpin the crime wave.

Many community leaders blame the police, who have failed to crack down on powerful criminal organizations and largely ignore the violence, but they also point to decades of Neglect, abandonment and discrimination pby the authorities as the main cause of the problem.

In June 2023, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formed an inter-ministerial committee to combat violence in the Arab sector, but no tangible results have yet been seen, and many see the extremist Ben Gvir at the head of the National Security Ministry as a major impediment. controlled by the Police.

More than half of Israeli Arabs live below the poverty line and their cities and towns often have poor infrastructure and public services, with no Arab locality achieving a score greater than 5 (from 1 to 10) in the economic classification made by the Government of the country’s municipalities.

EFE