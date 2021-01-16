He Murcia City Council, through the Municipal Vaccination Service, continues this weekend with the campaign of vaccination against Covid-19. Specifically, today, Saturday and tomorrow, the municipal staff acts from the facilities of the Consistory in the Jardin de la Pólvora and the Plaza Preciosa. This weekend he will inoculate the vaccine to 500 people.

Dentists, physiotherapists, workers in clinics and medical consultations and employees of the Cleaning Service who are in charge of conditioning the medical offices and disinfecting the areas in which they are positive are receiving the doses in the municipal facilities of the Jardín de la Pólvora and the Plaza Precious.

The Councilor for Sports and Health, Felipe Coello, insists on the need for all workers to be vaccinated to stop the spread of the virus, “For which we are working in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, following their instructions, to move forward and reach most of the population as quickly as possible,” he explained.

More than 4,000 doses



Based on the vaccination forecast scheduled until next Monday, a total of 4,156 people will already be protected against the coronavirus since the campaign started three weeks ago.

The mayor insists that “getting vaccinated is safe and is also an act of responsibility towards ourselves and all the people around us.”

The Municipal Vaccination Service today proceeds to administer around 150 doses and tomorrow it will continue the work at the same points, vaccinating the same personnel with another 350 doses.