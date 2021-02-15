The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police called on owners of heavy vehicles, trucks, buses, company owners and officials to distribute workers buses, to alert drivers to the decision to prevent the movement of this category of vehicles during fog and to strengthen preventive measures to avoid accidents in such weather conditions in order to preserve the safety of all.

It stated that the traffic violation in times of fog is in violation of the instructions of the concerned authority “500 dirhams and 4 traffic points according to Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017 regarding the rules and procedures for traffic control according to Article No. 104.”





