President Emmanuel Macron launched on March 14 the 500-day countdown to the official start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The president met at the Elysée with businessmen who finance more than a quarter of the budget and asked all who work at the event to continue their efforts to be able to show the best of France next year. Some transport, logistics and security issues are the biggest challenges facing the organizers.

There are 500 days left before the start of the Paris Olympic Games and French President Emmanuel Macron wants to take advantage of them to be able to receive athletes and visitors in the best possible conditions at the world sporting event. This is how he explained it this Tuesday, March 14.

“In 500 days the Olympic and Paralympic Games begin in Paris. 500 days before the start of an exceptional competition for the whole world during which we will try to receive the planet in the best possible conditions, security, organization, social and ecological responsibility. We will organize and we will also try to win as many medals as possible, ”said the French president this Tuesday in a video posted on his Twitter account.

The president met at the Elysee with the 30 companies that will contribute 1,200 million euros to the organization of the Olympic Games, around a quarter of the total budget.

Accompanied by the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, and the Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, he also met with half a thousand officials involved in the organization to “make sure that everyone works” and that “possible pitfalls are known and anticipated.

“Although we have been doing well so far, we do not have to relax. I want a maximum commitment in the remaining 500 days,” Macron said in a speech at the Paris Prefecture headquarters, adding that the goal is to give “the most beautiful image of France” worldwide.

However, the president acknowledged that there are “two or three issues” that need to be improved, without explaining exactly what they are.

The Opening Ceremony Challenge

For the first time in history, the opening ceremony will take place outdoors, on the banks of the Seine River, in the heart of the capital.

Normally, the ceremony always takes place in a stadium and organizing it outside represents a great security challenge.

It is planned that on July 26, 2024, more than a hundred boats with delegations of athletes will sail along the river for six kilometers to the Eiffel Tower. Some 600,000 spectators are expected for this event. Tickets for the ceremony range from 90 euros to 2,700 euros.

In addition to being used for the opening ceremony, the Seine should also host various aquatic competitions. That is why complex water purification works are being carried out.

“These games will be the occasion for an incredible legacy, the Seine and Marne rivers will be suitable for bathing, which is a small revolution,” explained the head of state.

security and transportation

Another very important matter, security. This is a point of particular concern since the chaotic Champions League final at the Stade de France on Saturday, May 28, 2022. The start of the match was delayed by thousands of people who entered with false tickets and hundreds of young people who They tried to enter the stadium by force. The authorities used tear gas to control the crowds and the city authorities were heavily criticized for their failure to manage the event.

“We have learned all the lessons from what happened at the Stade de France,” the Sports Minister declared on ‘France Inter’, a national radio station, on Tuesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a working meeting 500 days before the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, at the Prefecture of Paris and Île-de-France, in Paris, France, March 14, 2023. © Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Transport is also a bigger challenge as France is known for frequent transport strikes, especially now in the context of pension reform.

People also wonder if airports will be able to accommodate the millions of expected visitors or if there will be enough mobility accommodations for disabled people.

“We will not be perfect, given our urban transport network, but we must continue,” Macron acknowledged.

Regarding the sports and housing infrastructures, “we are on schedule, everything will be delivered between December 2023 and spring,” he said. Amélie Oudéa-Castera.

Towards greater accessibility?

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of criticism regarding the price of tickets to attend the competitions. According to the population, the reservation conditions were complex and the prices too high.

The head of state acknowledged this Tuesday that action must be taken to make the event as accessible as possible.

“We have to encourage all the inhabitants to get on our boat,” Macron invited.







01:39

Much of the testing will take place in the north of Paris, in the popular Saint-Denis district, where it is feared that many residents will not be able to take part in the event due to the high price of tickets.

“In the next 500 days we have important work ahead of us: to make it a really popular party and not to have a feeling of frustration or being left behind by our compatriots,” Macron warned.

“Sometimes paradoxical situations can occur, such as that of neighbors who live a few hundred meters from world-scale events, but do not have access to them and feel as far away as those on the other side of the planet,” Macron added. .

The president announced that the French State has already bought 400,000 tickets to donate them to young people and disabled people. The organizers will also launch a second sales phase on Wednesday in which tickets will be sold individually and not in packages as in the first phase.

The organization’s budget is 96% privately funded and will be based on ticket sales, sponsoring companies and a contribution from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The cost increased by 10% to reach 8,800 million euros.

With EFE and AFP