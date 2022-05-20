Whatever the nationality, nothing justifies the sending of half a thousand doctorates.

The hiring of 500 Cubans shows the health incapacity of the federal government, since it argues that Mexican doctors do not want to go to “secluded” or “unsafe” places; that there are not enough staff; that there are fewer specialists in specific ailments, and that the imported ones will work in the Mountain of Guerrero, where poverty is extreme and insecurity as well.

Faced with these statements, the truth is that from more than 150 public and private universities in the country, this year alone, around 19,000 female doctors and general practitioners will graduate (in 2021, 17,000 graduated); that the unemployed in the sector add up to 52 thousand; that the largest job offer (30 pesos per consultation) is provided by private pharmacies and that of the 49,000 who competed last year for places in public institutions, only 19,000 were hired.

Worse: already licensed as doctors, the lucky ones enter clinics and hospitals as residents, with an approximate salary of 3,500 pesos or, with better luck, up to 7,000, but with no guarantee of permanence or any social benefit.

In Guerrero, of the little more than 600 health establishments that exist, only 200 accommodated residents.

To say that the 500 Cubans go to one of the most depressed and insecure areas is pure demagoguery, since there is no diagnosis of the clinical needs of the population.

If they are specialists, they must be postgraduates in cardiology, urology, oncology, ophthalmology, dentistry, neurology, pediatrics, gerontology, nutrition, surgery, gastroenterology or any other discipline that, in any case, requires before the most elementary: the diagnosis of a general practitioner, precisely what is needed in Tlapa, rather than overcrowding with “specialists.”

Assuming that the government is telling the truth, 500 doctorates in different subjects will arrive in Tlapa, which is equivalent to using a war submarine in a lagoon.

And if it is not uncommon for doctors, nurses, nurses and other Mexican personnel to be victims of uprisings to treat wounded from wars between gangs or end up murdered by drug criminals, who will protect the islanders in the Guerrero Mountain: the Army, Navy or the National Guard (which among its new tasks is to “take care” of criminals)?

Why doesn’t anyone take care of the interns, doctors who are risking their lives in regions with similar problems?

It is claimed that Cubans will receive the same pay as Mexicans.

False: the lion’s share goes to the government of Cuba, needy and eager for the foreign currency it obtains from the slave labor trade.

For what seems like a foolhardy purpose of propping up the frayed Cuban economy, it would be less offensive and questionable if oil were given to it or, as in some Central American countries, 300 million dollars were deposited so that it would allegedly sow life…