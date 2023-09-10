The Conference of the Parties (COP28) will witness the holding of the “Climate Forum for Business and Charity” on the first and second of next December, coinciding with the global climate action summit held at the level of country leaders at the beginning of the conference, which reflects the endeavor of the COP28 presidency to provide an opportunity for all parties. and segments of societies, to work in collective efforts and achieve global climate ambitions.

More than 500 CEOs of companies and pioneers of charitable work from around the world are scheduled to participate in the main session of the forum. The forum brings together a number of senior leaders from the charitable and humanitarian sectors, to benefit from their experience and resources to provide tangible solutions on a global scale to climate and nature challenges. It will also focus on achieving progress in the priority pillars of the “COP28” action plan, which includes accelerating the achievement of an orderly, responsible and just transition in the energy sector. Developing climate financing mechanisms, focusing on preserving people and improving livelihoods.

Forum participants seek to discuss options aimed at accelerating technology transfer, removing risks in green investments, and enabling effective investment to preserve the environment.