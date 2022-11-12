In addition, Biden confirmed that the United States is also providing $150 million to African countries to address the consequences of climate change, which he described as “related to human security, economic security, environmental security, national security, and the life of the planet itself.”

The support that Washington and Berlin will provide to Egypt will allow it to obtain 10 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030, and to improve 5 gigawatts of gas-generated energy; Which reduces Egypt’s emissions in the energy domain by 10 percent.

It is expected that the US administration will work with Egypt to seize 4 billion cubic meters of natural gas, which the country is currently losing in burning, wind and leakage.

And the Egyptian Deputy Minister of Planning, Ahmed Kamali, previously revealed that Cairo aims to reach 50 percent of green projects of the state’s total general budget during the financial plan for 2024-2025, after it managed to reach 30 percent of green projects during the current year.

Success for “CUP 27”

Political analyst from Washington, Mahdi Afifi, says that the United States has a special interest in climate issues, and therefore actively participated in the COP27 climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, which is one of the most important global events this year, and attracts the attention of the whole world.

Afifi added, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that although the summit coincided with the fateful midterm elections, the Biden administration saw the need to be present at this summit to meet with world leaders, to reach some solutions to the climate change crisis, and to emphasize the importance of climate issues. On everything.

He stressed that the United States is determined to confront climate change, and believes that the simplest human rights are that people have “air, water and food.” Therefore, it is always working with world leaders to find solutions to climate problems and trying to support poor countries in resisting the impact of climate on them.

In Afifi’s view, Biden’s presence and his announcement of $500 billion in support for Egypt confirms the paramount importance of this issue, the importance of this summit for the whole world and the urgent issues for humans.

This was stated by the head of the Agriculture and Irrigation Committee in the Egyptian Parliament, Hisham Al-Hosry, who considered Biden’s announcement, allocating $500 million to support clean energy projects in Egypt, in addition to $150 million to support African countries, as a success for the Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Summit.

He stressed that the US pledges came after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi demanded, in his opening speech, that the summit be “the summit of implementation of previous pledges of the world’s countries regarding support for green economy projects.”

Al-Hosry explained that the Egyptian government should exploit the success of the climate summit to expand green energy and green economy projects in various fields.