The death of JRR Tolkien completed 50 years this Saturday, September 02, 2023. The date did not go blank for fans of the famous author worldwide.

In Oxford, England, where the writer worked as a teacher, hundreds of them, members of the Tolkien Societygathered over the weekend to celebrate a festival in honor of the creator of “The Lord of the Rings”.

The event, called Oxonmoot, was first held in 1974 and annually welcomes more than 500 fans who celebrate their love for the author.

Society chairman Shaun Gunner spoke to the BBC about the “fantastic weekend”. According to the British broadcaster, the festival receives participants from 25 different countries, for games and lectures.

Tolkien’s best-known work, “The Lord of the Rings” has been translated into over 50 languages ​​and has sold over 150 million copies worldwide.

Tolkien Society was founded 54 years ago

According to the BBC, the Tolkien Society, founded in 1969, was supported by the author himself, who gave the organization his stamp of approval by agreeing to become its president.

The current president, Shaun Gunner, said he not only wants to focus on the popular “Lord of the Rings” series, but also “promote research and all the works” of Tolkien.

This weekend’s sold-out event concludes with “Enyalie”, an annual remembrance ceremony at Tolkien’s tomb in Wolvercote Cemetery, Oxford, on Sunday afternoon.