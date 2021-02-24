Women’s sport | Football
The Spanish women’s soccer team played its first game on February 21, 1971, at La Condomina; the Federation did not recognize the team until 1980
La Condomina hosted a historic soccer match on February 21, 1971. The stadium, then owned by Real Murcia, was transferred for the dispute of a Spain-Portugal, which finished 3-3, and which only served to certify the launch of a team that had to overcome many obstacles, which did not serve them so that the shock had
