The Spanish women's soccer team played its first game on February 21, 1971, at La Condomina; the Federation did not recognize the team until 1980 Spanish women's soccer team, in 1971.



La Condomina hosted a historic soccer match on February 21, 1971. The stadium, then owned by Real Murcia, was transferred for the dispute of a Spain-Portugal, which finished 3-3, and which only served to certify the launch of a team that had to overcome many obstacles, which did not serve them so that the shock had