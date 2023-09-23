





On September 23, 1973, the famous Chilean poet died suspiciously. For decades, it was believed that he had died naturally after suffering from cancer, but since 2011 it has been investigated whether he was poisoned by the dictatorship of Agusto Pinochet. The anniversary of his death once again brings up the shadows that overshadow his talent, such as the rape of a woman in Sri Lanka and the abandonment of his only daughter, who had hydrocephalus.