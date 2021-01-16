At ONE all participants are friends until one of them shouts the name of the game: “One!” From there, friendships ended. All the players begin to unleash all their artillery in the form of cards of “suck two”, “suck four”, “skip the turn” … It is not a game to strengthen ties, although this is a best seller, with millions of copies sold in the whole world was born thanks to the joint efforts of a whole family: that of Merle Robbins, an American barber of Hungarian origin. This 2021 marks 50 years since Robbins yelled “one!” for the first time in history.

He ONE is one of the most popular board games in the world. According to Mattel (its owner since 1992), it currently sells 17 copies per minute. 50 years ago, however, it didn’t get off to an easy start. He was born at the Robbins family kitchen table in Reading, Ohio, after several arguments playing crazy eight, a game of mechanics similar to ONE which is played with an English deck. As explained the page of the National Museum of the Game of the United States, The crazy eight, like many traditional card games, has different variants (the well-known “in my house we play like that”) and, to settle the disputes about what each card did, Merle Robbins began to write about them their role in the game and to add more cards with new functions.

The Robbins’ version of the crazy eight turned out to be an entirely new game that triumphed wherever it went. According to Merle Robbins himself – a barber by profession, who died in 1984 – in a report in the newspaper The Cincinnati Enquirer published 1980, his family began to see the potential of the game after inviting a couple to play bridge, which they were also fond of. When they arrived instead, Merle and Mary Robbins, his wife, took out the ONE. “We were playing until two in the morning,” Robbins recalled. “They [la pareja de invitados] They told us that we had to market it, and we started to consider it ”.

Producing a board game is not cheap, and the ONE did not find investors. “Trying to find funding, the Robbins always heard the same story: that it was just one more game out of dozens that appeared every week,” he says. The Cincinnati Enquirer. Finally, they decided to pay for a 10,000 game print run between the Robbins couple, one of their children and their partner. He was in charge of the design of the letters, according to the book The Hidden History of Cincinnati, illustrator Bob Grove. Grove was known to be the author of the city basketball team logo, the Cincinnati Royals (now called the Sacramento Kings).

To cut costs, the Robbins ordered the letters from one printer, the boxes from another, and the instruction booklets from others. The 10,000 brochures, 10,000 boxes, and 1,080,000 cards (108 per set) arrived at the Robbins’ home, who personally packed them. In 1971 they began selling the game at Merle Robbins’ barbershop for $ 3.

From funeral fairs to the world

Merle Robbins tells The Cincinnati Enquirer that the first game of ONE He sold it to his friend Andrew Smith, a funeral home owner and card game partner of the Robbins family. He was also the main broadcaster of the game: “Every week Andy would call me to ask for two dozen games or more,” Robbins explains. “When I went to conventions or fairs, he would ask me for four to six dozen.”

The game began to become popular with word of mouth and to be known outside of Reading thanks to the tours funeral of Andrew Smith. A year after its release, in 1972, the owner of another funeral home decided to buy the game from the Robbins, Robert Tezak. He did it for $ 50,000 and 10 cents of royalties For each ONE sold. Producing the game had cost the Robbins family $ 8,000. The same day it was sold, Merle Robbins also sold her barbershop and retired. He was 60 years old.

Tezak counts in an interview with the UPI news agency, in 1992, that when you bought ONE I had no idea how board games were sold. “We knew absolutely nothing about the business, we started with a very interesting, but very difficult trial and error process … And we were very lucky,” he acknowledges. He founded the company Games Inc. to distribute the game and, by 1980, it had already sold more than 15 million copies in the United States, “exceeding in units sold Monopoly and Scrabble”, He explained The Cincinnati Enquirer. ONE came to sponsor some cars of the popular American NASCAR races.

ONE, but with hundreds of versions

In 1992, toymaker Mattel bought Games Inc. and with her all her games, ONE included. In 1996, in a report from the American newspaper Living room about him ONE explained that at that time it was already printed in 18 languages, sold in more than 30 countries and more than 120 million copies had been sold. In addition, Mattel had started to release different versions: the Deluxe edition, UNO Hearts (that mixed ONE with the card game hearts), an electronic version …

There are currently more than fifty versions of ONE. Some include a small change in the mechanics of the game and others only thematic changes in the card design: there is a ONE of Family Guy, another of The Simpson… and there is even one from John Deere tractors. Also last year, and in collaboration with ONCE, it went on sale the first ONE in braille. This year, Mattel will publish a 50th anniversary edition, with a redesign of the cards with a black background and a new rule.

ONE It was born to settle the disputes that arose with the crazy eight, which was so popular that it had different rules and versions depending on who and where it was played. Finally, at ONE The same thing happened to him: last year, the game’s official profile on Twitter He clarified that the cards of +2 (known in Spain as “suck two”) and +4 (“suck four”) were not cumulative. More than 5,000 responses in a week confirmed that hardly anyone played like this.

* You can also follow us on Instagram and Flipboard. Don’t miss out on the best of Verne!