50 years old | When Mom Joenniemi, the mother of the Poetry Council, returned to her early love, an exhibition on the history and future of wooden architecture was born.

Over the years, the journalist has also highlighted design, museums and libraries in its programs.

In the Museum of Architecture The exhibition opens in September Hope from the tree. It deals with the future prospects offered by wooden architecture but also sheds light on the history of the species. The exhibition is now topped by a curator Minna Joenniemen thoughts.

“Concrete has a heavy carbon footprint, and alternatives to it are being sought, for example from wood. The culture of construction is not easy to change, but it is in turmoil. It’s great to see how the thinking of architects changes, ”says Joenniemi.

A surprisingly large part of Europe’s greenhouse gas emissions comes from the building stock, its construction, use and demolition, Joenniemi says. So for climate change, it is important where houses are built – and how.

Joenniemi emphasizes that one should build a sustainable one, not one that needs to be dismantled in 50 years’ time.

The effects of the Elielinaukio, Eteläsatama and Hietalahdenranta construction projects on the cityscape are currently being discussed in Helsinki. In them, too, Joenniemi is also interested in the quality of construction and environmental friendliness.

He turns his attention to the wooden Little Finland, which rises on the shores of Töölönlahti as an evasive space for the renovation of the marble surfaces of the Finlandia building. It will open in January 2022.

“I wonder if it will become a successful example of a new type of building that can be recycled, demolished and reassembled. When making the exhibition, our eyes have been opened on how essential it is to develop a circular economy in construction, for example. ”

Joenniemi promises a multi-sensory and artistic experience from the exhibition. The children of Lake Pudasjärvi have photographed their new school built of wood for the exhibition – like half of the schools built in Finland last year.

There will be love letters for the tradition of wood construction and songs about the future of wood construction. Rescuers of old houses as well as award-winning architects and students in the field have a voice.

Joenniemi also curated Mänttä Fine Arts Weeks in 2014, but he is better known as a cultural journalist.

He has been doing programs for Yle for 20 years, in which he has highlighted poetry and architecture in particular.

The best known of Joenniemi’s programs is Poetry hall, which was made Record track according to the model, but the pieces of music were replaced by poems. It ran for ten years, from 2002 to 2012. The permanent member of the jury was Record track presenter Jukka Virtanen.

“At the bus stop, many came to say that they know nothing about poetry, but praised the Poetry Council. It was wonderful. I strive for everyone to enjoy art. It was a luxury to bring new poetry, public art and architecture to the screen, or to challenge even choirs to a poetic war. ”

Children’s stories, greeting cards, rap and song lyrics, sad addresses, Joenniemi lists the ways in which poetry is present in people’s lives. According to Joenniemi, stage poetry is also good, for example, but he is grieving about the space of bookstores’ poetry shelves.

“I was sensitive architecture early on, ”says Joenniemi. “I have been baptized Raili and Reima Pietilän In Kaleva Church. I spent high school and high school breaks Lars Sonckin planned at Tampere Cathedral. ”

Ten-part series Protect me (2011) began when Joenniemi found that people have emotional ties to buildings that are usually overshadowed by official attention. Viewers were allowed to suggest protected sites for the program. Hundreds of proposals flooded, according to accommodated 30.

Joenniemi’s cultural interest extends widely. Fine art is one of his oldest and greatest passions, but he has not addressed it in his programs as much as poetry and architecture.

From 1994 to 2000, he also tasted the international life of a pop star. She sang in a super band that performed British pop. It released two albums: the first was praised by Melody Maker magazine, and the second was done in London.

“We played Cardigans-inspired pop. We had a prehistory of music exports and our records were sold all the way to Japan. I was invented from Smiths karaoke when I sang Ask-song. Since then, I haven’t just sung in karaoke. ”