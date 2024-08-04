Monday, August 5, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

50 years old | When Corona spread into a pandemic, Finland was shut down under the leadership of Krista Kiuru: “The most demanding tasks that have fallen to me”

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 4, 2024
in World Europe
0
50 years old | When Corona spread into a pandemic, Finland was shut down under the leadership of Krista Kiuru: “The most demanding tasks that have fallen to me”
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Krista Kiuru turns 50 years old. Picture: Antti Hämäläinen / IS

As a minister, Krista Kiuru has been faced with tough decisions. Different emotions are present in the opposition: annoyance and sadness.

in Finland there must not be many people for whom the Sdp MP Krista Kiuru is not familiar.

Kiuru from Satakunta has sat in the parliament for 17 years, since 2007. Jyrki Katainen (cook) and by Alexander Stubb In (kok) governments, he served first as Minister of Housing and Communications, then as Minister of Education and finally as Minister of Education and Communications.

#years #Corona #spread #pandemic #Finland #shut #leadership #Krista #Kiuru #demanding #tasks #fallen

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Mina Settembre 2 streaming and live tv: where to watch the fifth episode

Mina Settembre 2 streaming and live tv: where to watch the fifth episode

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]