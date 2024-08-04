50 years old | When Corona spread into a pandemic, Finland was shut down under the leadership of Krista Kiuru: “The most demanding tasks that have fallen to me”

As a minister, Krista Kiuru has been faced with tough decisions. Different emotions are present in the opposition: annoyance and sadness.

in Finland there must not be many people for whom the Sdp MP Krista Kiuru is not familiar.

Kiuru from Satakunta has sat in the parliament for 17 years, since 2007. Jyrki Katainen (cook) and by Alexander Stubb In (kok) governments, he served first as Minister of Housing and Communications, then as Minister of Education and finally as Minister of Education and Communications.