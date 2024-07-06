50 years old | “We hihhuls think that everything is a guide,” says Teemu Laajasalo about his priestly career

50 years old|Bishop Teemu Laajasalo is a rare figure in the church circle.

Bishop Teemu Laajasalo displays the art hanging on the walls of his study. The paintings are borrowed by the National Gallery but chosen by him. The group includes, among other things Elina Brotherus and Essi Maaria Orpanan photographic works.

On one wall is Brotherus’s My Dog is Cuter Than Your Ugly Baby (2015), where he holds his dachshund in his arms and shows the middle finger directly to the camera with his other hand.

It is something other than what you would expect in a bishop’s room. Why this particular picture?

“I think there is a kick in that,” says Laajasalo.

The work is hung so that it is not immediately visible upon entering the space. For reasons of sensitivity, Laajasalo emphasizes. At times, the bishop may have guests who might be confused by the wagging of the middle finger.

On the boulevard The office located there has been Laajasalo’s kingdom for seven years. He was ordained as the bishop of the Helsinki diocese in 2017. Before that, he was the vicar of the Kallio parish.

In the circle of the church, Laajasalo is a rare character in the sense that he is recognized even by those whose lives are not touched by the church and faith. In the past years, he was a regular guest in, for example, television entertainment programs, such as aktuikainatiiri In high school. The priest, ready to speak and with a sense of humor, was the face of the church’s younger, more tolerant and more liberal future.

In 2012, Teemu Laajasalo (second right) made the Yleleaks program together with Kari Hietalahti (left), Mari Perankoski, Pirjo Heikkilä and Joonas Nordman.

In the aftermath of his election as bishop, Laajasalo also received negative attention when, among other things, he was convicted of a negligent accounting crime related to his previous business activities.

“Life includes successes and failures. It’s not worth explaining your own mistakes,” he says now.

Since then, the “celebrity priesthood” has taken a back seat. Have the years as a bishop changed the man?

“Certainly. The office of bishop will inevitably change. On the other hand, it’s amazing that it’s already been seven years. You will feel humble.”

The office of bishop changes a person inexorably, says Teemu Laajasalo. He was photographed in the premises of the Helsinki Magistrates’ Court.

In birthday interviews it is customary to tell how ending up in a certain career has been a matter of chance. Laajasalo is an exception here.

“We hihhuls think that everything is an introduction.”

Laajasalo, who grew up in an eastern Helsinki suburb, has been a typically Helsinki spirit during his 27-year priestly career. As a bishop, the world has also expanded geographically, as the Diocese of Helsinki includes, in addition to Helsinki, Vantaa and Itä-Uusimaa. So there is an appropriate ratio of urban and rural congregations in the group, where people’s everyday life and reality may look very different.

In addition to administrative work and taking care of the common things of the church, Laajasalo says that he likes to go around the parishes meeting people. For him, that is exactly what is at the heart of church work.

“From the point of view of the church and also my duun, the most important thing is to be on the side of people. Then it is important that people are met, listened to and understood. It may sound pious and lofty, but that’s what this is all about.”

Teemu Laajasalo worked as a parish priest for a long time. “I think I would look at the world with much harder eyes without those experiences.”

In the process we are of course in God’s business, Laajasalo emphasizes.

“Being on God’s side is being on man’s side. That is, being on everyone’s side. That’s important in our time: it’s easy to be on the side of only some people. But you especially have to be on the side of those whose side it is difficult or boring to be on.”

Love for people is absolutely essential at work. However, according to Laajasalo, it is not so much the reason for becoming a priest, but the result of everything experienced and seen.

“I am a closed parish priest. I did youth work for a long time and just the basic priest stuff. Then you meet people in different life situations, happy and difficult. I think I would look at the world with much harder eyes without those experiences.”

“ “Fundamentalism is joyless, scary and arrogant.”

One One of Laajasalo’s favorite ideas in Lutheranism is the idea of ​​simultaneity. That is, the understanding that man is simultaneously capable of good and evil, producing beauty and ugliness in the world, sinful and righteous, under grace and unfinished.

“I think it’s a great idea from the point of view of meeting the world. Someone may think it’s loud, but I think it’s also the best antidote to all kinds of absoluteness and polarization.”

Laajasalo says that he has always looked for absoluteness. He does not like fundamentalism, be it religious or secular.

“I have experienced it as harsh, because in fact it does not work for the Savior but for the oppressor. Fundamentalism is joyless, scary, oppressive and also arrogant. In Lutheran terms, self-righteous.”

What a person imagines to be pure and ideal, is indeed very narrow and incomplete. Instead of fundamentalism and polarization, Laajasalo offers listening to others, an attempt to understand and put oneself in another person’s position.

In other words, the hard core of Christianity.

“Treat others as you would like to be treated.”

What would you tell your 20-year-old self?

“You can also press the brake sometimes.”